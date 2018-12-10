Children left devastated, confused after father of five stabbed to death in Raymore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYMORE, Mo. -- Eight days after being sentenced to prison, a Raymore man was out of jail and accused of murdering a 44-year-old father of five. Now, his family is left wondering how it happened.

On Nov. 29, John W. Adams was sentenced to seven years in prison. But on Dec. 7, he was out of jail and was accused of murdering Brian Kile, his estranged wife's boyfriend.

"It's a bad dream. Honestly, it doesn't feel real," Kile's 19-year-old daughter Emilee Kile said.

She and her 21-year-old sister Angela are trying to stay strong.

"It's more difficult than anything in the world," Angela Kile said.

If no one else but their younger siblings, just 4 and 5 years old, who are now without their father.

"I don't want them to hurt the way I do," Angela Kile said.

Prosecutors say Kile, a father of five, was murdered Friday afternoon in his girlfriend's Raymore home on North Jerry. His family said he had been dating the woman for two years.

"He did love her. He wanted to marry her, gave her a promise ring," Angela Kile said.

That woman was separated from John Adams, her estranged husband. According to court documents, Adams broke in through a window, argued with the woman and exchanged punches with Kile. He then allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the chest, killing him.

"She tried. She had an order of protection, bolted her windows shut, locked her doors, protected herself in the best way possible that she could," Angela Kile said.

"My question is does he have remorse for what he did? Does he have remorse for who he took?" Emilee Kile asked.

Brian Kile, known to many as "Big Bri," worked at KCI Auto Auction. His family said he was a huge fan of the Royals and the Chiefs. Now, his children -- who were just preparing for Christmas days ago -- are waiting on the coroner to complete an autopsy so they can plan their dad's funeral.

"Me and my family just want justice for my dad," Emilee Kile said.

Adams' 7-year sentence for his fourth domestic assault charge was suspended on Nov. 29. He was given five years probation instead. He's now at the Cass County Detention Center on $250,000 bond after being charged with first-degree murder.

