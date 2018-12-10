FOX4 teams up with Hy-Vee, You Move Me for food drive benefiting Boys and Girls Club of Greater KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When school is out for holidays and parents are at work, children need a safe place to be with their friends with structured activities, supportive adults and good nutrition. That place is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City.

The six metro clubs serve around 2,000 members who qualify for free or reduced school meals – that’s where we need YOUR help!

On Wednesday December 19th, FOX4, Hy-Vee and You Move Me Movers are holding a one-day food drive at all metro Hy-Vee stores.

Individually wrapped, non-perishable breakfast and snack items are needed.

Breakfast ideas:

  • Cereal
  • Oatmeal
  • Fruit Cups
  • Applesauce
  • Granola Bars
  • Pop Tarts
  • Cereal Bars
  • 4-8 ounce boxed juices

Snack ideas:

  • Goldfish
  • Pretzels
  • Rice Crispy Treats
  • Animal Crackers
  • Cookies
  • Graham Crackers
  • Popcorn
  • Trail Mix
  • Fruit Snack
  • Dried Fruits
  • Meat Sticks/Beef Jerky