FOX4 teams up with Hy-Vee, You Move Me for food drive benefiting Boys and Girls Club of Greater KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When school is out for holidays and parents are at work, children need a safe place to be with their friends with structured activities, supportive adults and good nutrition. That place is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City.

The six metro clubs serve around 2,000 members who qualify for free or reduced school meals – that’s where we need YOUR help!

On Wednesday December 19th, FOX4, Hy-Vee and You Move Me Movers are holding a one-day food drive at all metro Hy-Vee stores.

Individually wrapped, non-perishable breakfast and snack items are needed.

Breakfast ideas:

Cereal

Oatmeal

Fruit Cups

Applesauce

Granola Bars

Pop Tarts

Cereal Bars

4-8 ounce boxed juices

Snack ideas: