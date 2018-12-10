Four months later, Independence mom sill praying her daughter’s killer will be caught

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- It's two weeks before Christmas, and Monica Ray's apartment is dark. No Christmas tree or blinking lights.

"I couldn't do Thanksgiving, and I certainly didn't want to do Christmas. It's just too tough," Ray said Monday.

This holiday season, the Independence mom has a heavy heart. Ever since her daughter, Shanterria Edwards, was murdered four months ago, Ray said her life has been at a painful standstill.

"My daughter was a good person. She was caring. She was compassionate. She didn't hurt anybody. This will never be easy for me. This will never get better," Ray said.

The metro mom said around 2 a.m. Aug. 5, Edwards drove a friend's car to an apartment complex near 89th and Troost in Kansas City to meet someone.

"None of the friends that she hung around with knows anything about that particular complex or why was she there. They also don't know who was the last person that she was seen with," the heartbroken mom said.

Police said within moments somebody repeatedly shot up the maroon Monte Carlo and took off. Edwards died after getting hit by bullets while still sitting behind the wheel.

Edwards was just 26 years old, a make-up artist who also worked at a local Dollar Tree and a volunteer with the group, Stand Up KC.

"She's never coming back. I'm never gonna hear her call me 'Mommy,' no grandchildren, and we can no longer celebrate her accomplishments. I don't get any of that anymore," Ray said.

Four months later, there's been no arrest in Edwards' murder. Only three tips have come in, and a devastated Ray has one Christmas wish.

"I just want the person who did this to her to get what's coming to them. Maybe then I can rest. My daughter can rest, and my family can rest. But right now, there's no peace in my life," she said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in this case. Ray hopes that will push more people to call police and tell them whatever they know about her daughter's unsolved murder.

"It's killing me. My only child and it's very hard. I still have not made it back to work. I can't move forward. I just want justice for my daughter," she said.