Kansas State hires North Dakota State’s Klieman as Wildcats’ next football coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State officially has a new head football coach.

North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman has been named the Wildcats’ new leader, the program announced Monday. He’ll take over for longtime former coach Bill Snyder who announced his retirement earlier this month.

Klieman and Kansas State have agreed to a six-year contract with a base salary of $2.3 million in 2019 and a $200,000 increase each year.

Kansas State finished this season 5-7. North Dakota State is 13-0 and seeking its third FCS title. In his five years as head coach of the Bison, Klieman has also won five conference championships.

“This is an absolute dream job,” Klieman said in a statement. “I’m so happy and thrilled to follow a legend in Coach Snyder. I’ve followed him from afar, went to his camps while playing in Waterloo, Iowa, and played against his Kansas State team when I was at Northern Iowa. The opportunity to follow in an icon’s footsteps is something I don’t take for granted and don’t take lightly. I know I have huge shoes to fill, and I’m excited to carry on his legacy. I have prepared my entire life for this opportunity and had great experiences at many institutions, most notably North Dakota State where we’ve had unmatched success over the last eight years. I can’t express how pleased I am and thank President Myers, Gene Taylor and the search committee for trusting in me and handing over the keys to this great program.”

Klieman will be introduced Wednesday in Manhattan.