KC company can’t keep up with demand for popular ‘Mahomes for the Holidays’ candles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You can now bring the smell of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes into your home -- kind of.

Pickwick & Co. has created a new candle called "Mahomes for the Holidays," and we're pretty sure it smells like winning.

But the KC company said the new scent is so popular you can't actually buy it anywhere right now. Pickwick said the candles have been flying off store shelves and they're out of inventory at the moment.

Pickwick plans to start making more candles around the end of the month.