Merry in the Morning recipe: Marcus Officer’s holiday breakfast scramble

Ingredients:
1/2 cup of red bell peppers
1/2 cup of green bell peppers
2 cups of egg whites
4-6 oz of turkey
Directions:
- Cut bell peppers into pan and cook on medium heat.
- Add deli turkey into pan with peppers
- Mix in egg whites
- Time depends on the person. They cook each item as long as the want to. It depends on how they like each one cooked.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.