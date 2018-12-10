Merry in the Morning recipe: Marcus Officer’s holiday breakfast scramble

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of red bell peppers

1/2 cup of green bell peppers

2 cups of egg whites

4-6 oz of turkey

Directions:

Cut bell peppers into pan and cook on medium heat. Add deli turkey into pan with peppers Mix in egg whites Time depends on the person. They cook each item as long as the want to. It depends on how they like each one cooked.

