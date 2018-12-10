North Dakota State’s Klieman named head coach for K-State football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State has a new head football coach.

Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced Monday night that North Dakota State football coach Chris Klieman has been named the 35th head football coach for the university.

The Wildcats finished this season 5-7. North Dakota State is 13-0 and seeking its third FCS title in four years. Klieman has been with the program for five years.

“I’m very excited to have Chris Klieman lead our program,” Taylor said. “He is a perfect fit for us, both from a personal standpoint and as a head coach. He’s a tremendous teacher who I had the pleasure to hire at NDSU and watched him turn into a very successful coach. He will bring a ton of energy and excitement. His teams play extremely hard, disciplined football. He’s a winner. That’s all he does is win, and we’re excited to have Chris, Rhonda and the entire Klieman family join our K-State family. They will be a great fit not only for Kansas State Football and Kansas State Athletics, but also the entire community of Manhattan.”

This news comes just over a week after longtime coach KSU coach Bill Snyder announced his retirement. Snyder announced his retirement on Dec. 2, after amassing 215 wins and two Big 12 championships in two tenures at K-State.

The winningest coach in the history of K-State football, Snyder will transition to a special ambassador role for the University as stated in his current employment agreement.

Klieman said this is an absolute dream job.

“I’m so happy and thrilled to follow a legend in Coach Snyder. I’ve followed him from afar, went to his camps while playing in Waterloo, Iowa, and played against his Kansas State team when I was at Northern Iowa. The opportunity to follow in an icon’s footsteps is something I don’t take for granted and don’t take lightly.”

The new coach went on to say that he knows he has big shoes to fill and is excited to carry on Snyder’s legacy.

Klieman has agreed to a six-year contract with a base salary of $2.3 million in 2019 with a $200,000 increase each year.