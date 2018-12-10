Police say suspect in Country Club Plaza shooting did not know victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say the suspect involved in Saturday night’s shooting in the Country Club Plaza and the female juvenile victim did not know each other.

Detectives are still looking to identify the suspect who is described as a black man, 18-22 years old, standing approximately 5’10” and weighing 120-150 pounds. Police said he was wearing a black shirt, grey fleece jacket and dark pants. The suspected shooter may have been standing near or part of a group of 2-3 more men, 18-25 years old wearing dark clothing.

Police said the victim was riding in the back of a car that was driving northbound on Jefferson St just south of 47th St. when they heard gunfire. When the vehicle began being hit by gunfire, the driver quickly accelerated from the scene to get away. The vehicle came to a stop a few blocks away when they came into contact with responding police officers.

Based on victim and witness accounts, the shooter was standing on Jefferson street firing to the north towards 47th St.

At this time there is no indication that the suspect and the victim knew each other or had any prior interaction leading up to the shooting, according to police.

Police said they still have no indication what motivated the shooting.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital Saturday night.

KCPD is asking anyone that was in the area around the time of the shooting, who may have information to call the TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS or the Assault Squad directly at 234-5227.

