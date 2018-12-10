Sailor Jack’s in Westport is closed for good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A popular Westport restaurant has closed its doors.

Sailor Jack's posted a sign on their front door saying they are closed for good.

"We would like to thank you for your patronage and realize how our closing may have impacted your plans," the note said. "Sailor Jack's gift certificates will still be honored at Beer Kitchen or Char Bar. Look for a new concept soon."

There is no word yet on what led to the closing.

There has been a lot of changes both in Westport and on the Plaza in regards to businesses coming and going.

McCoys posted a sign on their door that said the restaurant will close at 4 p.m. Monday for a staff meeting.