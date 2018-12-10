Suspect’s self-defense claim in deadly Raymore stabbing not consistent with autopsy or evidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYMORE, Mo. -- Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Cass County Sheriff's Deputies went to a home on North Jerry Street in Raymore.

A woman called 911 and said her estranged husband, John Adams, attacked her boyfriend with a knife.

Court documents say Adams called his wife that day and told her he needed to come by to pick up a coat from his truck and get his keys. She threw the keys to him out the window, and the two screamed at each other over the phone. The wife argued with him to leave her alone.

According to court documents, Adams broke through a front window and went into the house. He and his estranged wife argued about him leaving as Adams tried to fix the window. Adams went to the kitchen and saw Brian Kile, his wife's boyfriend.

Court documents say the men exchanged punches. The men eventually walked away from each other, but Adams allegedly went to the kitchen, got a knife and police say he stabbed Kile in his chest.

Police arrested Adams a couple hours later in Belton.

According to a statement from police, Adams said he wanted to check on his wife. He also claimed Kile choked him and said he acted in self-defense.

But court documents say the statements Adams made were not consistent with an autopsy or with the physical evidence at the house.

Adams was arrested four times for domestic violence in the past. He served jail time for a domestic assault, but on Nov. 29, a judge gave him probation. Domestic violence resource center Hope House's CEO said when it comes to the legal system, handling domestic violence is challenging.

"The thing to remember about domestic violence is that it is not just as simple as someone leaving and then its done," MaryAnne Metheny, CEO of House House said. "Often we hear, why doesn't she just leave? Well she often does leave but that doesn't mean that the abuse stops. That`s the thing to remember too, that it can be an ongoing process in order to try to keep her safe and the people who are around her as well. Because it`s not just her that can be in danger, it can be the people who are helping her, helping to protect her, helping to keep her safe as well."

Metheny said protecting domestic violence victims and those around them requires police, advocates and the legal system to work together.

"It`s always a challenge when someone gets out of jail whether they serve their full sentence or they didn't when they get out," Metheny said. "Needing to assess whether they still pose a threat to the person that they were charged with in the first place. You always have to be on your toes. You always have to be on guard. And be aware and make sure safety plans are in place."

Hope House has court advocates that work with detectives on domestic violence cases.