ST. LOUIS -- A Kansas girl waiting on a double lung transplant -- got an unexpected Christmas gift.

Madison Taliaferro is at a St. Louis hospital -- and the staff there got singer Jason Mraz to come and sing to her in the ICU.

The nurses knew how much Taliaferro loves musicals and singing.

Taliaferro's parents said most of their family and her friends came back home, so this surprise was the perfect way to end her day.