I-35 shut down in both directions at Vivion Road after 2 tractor-trailers, 3 vehicles collide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Traffic is moving slow in the Northland Monday morning as both lanes of I-35 are shut down after a crash involving multiple vehicles at at Brighton Road.

A Kansas City, Mo., Police Dispatcher said two tractor-trailers and three other vehicles collided in the area just before 7 a.m.

One of the tractor-trailers spilled grain all over the roadway.

No one was seriously injured, but crews are still working to clean up the debris.

Southbound I-35 is shut down at I-435. Northbound I-35 is shut down at Chouteau Trafficway.

FOX4's Nick Vasos is monitoring the impact of this incident all morning.

The incident is expected to be cleared by 8 a.m. Until then I-435 or 291-Highway are the best alternative routes.