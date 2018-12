Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Catholic nuns behind Journey House recently received a surprise gift from a woman who is thankful for what they do.

Sister Martha and Sister Gabriel were all smiles when presented with FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award and $400.

See the surprise in the video player above.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on or tap this link.