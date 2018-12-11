Chiefs TE Travis Kelce goes on surprise holiday shopping spree with KC kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- It was already a pretty big surprise when 25 local kids got to go on a holiday shopping spree Tuesday.

"Are you guys ready to do some shopping?" asked Rachelle Schneider with JC Penney. The kids, of course, shouted "Yes!" When asked if they had heard of the Kansas City Chiefs, they again shouted "Yes!"

That's when Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showed up at the Independence JC Penney and made the shopping spree surprise even better.

Through JC Penney's annual Giving Spree program, 25 local kids from the YMCA of Greater KC each got a $100 gift card to buy gifts and winter essentials for themselves and family.

The best part: They got to do their shopping with the Chiefs star.

"This is the world, man. This is by far, the funnest stuff," Kelce said. "My mother, my father, they ingrained it in me to help out when help is needed."

Kelce even signed some of the kids' new toys, giving them something to cherish forever.

"A thought goes a long, long way," he said. "You never know what kind of impact you can make on the people around you."

Check out all the fun in the video player above.