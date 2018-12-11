× HopCat changes name of ‘Crack Fries’ out of respect for those battling drug addiction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can get the same fries at HopCat in Westport, but the name is changing.

In a note posted to their website, CEO Mark Gray announced the restaurant was changing the name of their “Crack Fries” out of concerns that the term was offensive to those battling drug addiction.

“We chose the name more than 11 years ago as a reference to the addictive quality of the fries and their cracked pepper seasoning, without consideration for those the drug negatively affected. We were wrong,” the statement said, in part. “The crack epidemic and the lasting impact on those it affects is not funny and never was.”

The name change will be featured on their new menu, which will be printed in January.

HopCat opened in Westport in March 2017. The Midwestern chain is based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan.