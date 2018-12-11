Jimmy Dean frozen sausage recalled after customers report metal pieces found in links

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. — Five complaints of metal fragments found in sausage links has led to the recall of nearly 30,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean frozen, ready-to-eat sausage.

CTI Foods LLC made the recall after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reported receiving those complaints on Monday.

The sausage links were produced and packaged on August 4, 2018, click here to view the label. They are 23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of January 31, 2019. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

Nobody has reported getting sick or injured, but if you have concerns you’re urged to call your physician. If you find these sausage links in your freezer, throw them away.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101. Anyone with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.