Kansas City man identified as driver killed following wreck at Gregory Blvd and James A Reed Rd.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the deadly crash just after 11 p.m. at Gregory Blvd. and James A. Reed Rd.

Investigation into the crash determined that the driver of a blue Ford Ranger had been westbound on Gregory when they went off the road for an unknown reason. The driver then struck a utility pole and the vehicle came to a stop after striking a tree.

The driver, identified as 68-year-old Jay Bashe, of Kansas City, was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials did not say if Bashe was wearing a seat belt. No other vehicles were involved.