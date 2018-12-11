Kansas City man pleads guilty to shooting man to death in front of family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 27-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a man in 2016.

Daniel Wilson pleaded guilty Tuesday in the murder of 27-year-old Tyrone London, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to charging documents, police were dispatched to a home in the 4600 block of Willow on May 20, 2016, upon reports of a shooting. Responding officers found London dead in the living room. London had been shot to death.

Witnesses told police that Wilson said, “I’ll take your life now,” pushed a woman aside and fired several shots at London.

London was shot and killed in front of children and other relatives.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Feb. 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

