FOX4 Forecast: Soaring above average!

Posted 4:40 am, December 11, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 05:02AM, December 11, 2018

Southerly winds and sunshine will send our temperatures soaring above average today! Enjoy it while you can... we are tracking our next weather system that will impact us Wednesday night into Thursday. Details on the timeline of the rain and how it could impact the Chiefs game Thursday night in the update here!

 

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

