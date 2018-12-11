FOX4 Forecast: Soaring above average!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southerly winds and sunshine will send our temperatures soaring above average today! Enjoy it while you can... we are tracking our next weather system that will impact us Wednesday night into Thursday. Details on the timeline of the rain and how it could impact the Chiefs game Thursday night in the update here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page