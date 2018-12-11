Lime electric scooters temporarily suspends service in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lime scooters are leaving Kansas City until this spring.
According to a Lime spokesperson, the company has suspended service in order to focus on making changes and launching again in a few months.
“We’re pausing our service in Kansas City for the next few weeks to take stock of what worked, ride out the bitterly cold December and January weather, get prepped up for a re-launch this spring, and prepare our submission to the City’s RFP,” a representative for the company said.
KC Councilman Quinton Lucas said on Twitter that he looks forward to working with Lime in the future.
Lime launched in Kansas City in September, several months after rival electric scooter company Bird arrived. Bird has not announced any plans to suspend service.
