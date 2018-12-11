× Lime electric scooters temporarily suspends service in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lime scooters are leaving Kansas City until this spring.

According to a Lime spokesperson, the company has suspended service in order to focus on making changes and launching again in a few months.

“We’re pausing our service in Kansas City for the next few weeks to take stock of what worked, ride out the bitterly cold December and January weather, get prepped up for a re-launch this spring, and prepare our submission to the City’s RFP,” a representative for the company said.

KC Councilman Quinton Lucas said on Twitter that he looks forward to working with Lime in the future.

I understand Lime scooter service will temporarily suspend service in Kansas City, but plans to respond to the City's RFP for dockless transportation to be launched this spring. We look forward to seeing them during the process and I hope thereafter. #KCMO — Quinton Lucas (@QuintonLucasKC) December 11, 2018

Lime launched in Kansas City in September, several months after rival electric scooter company Bird arrived. Bird has not announced any plans to suspend service.