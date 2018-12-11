Local shelter asking for donations after rescuing badly burned 6-week-old puppy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption took in a badly burned puppy Monday that needs round-the-clock care, and they're hoping for a bit of help from the community to give it to her.

Six-week-old Marshmallow belonged to a breeder, but a space heater fell on her and burned parts of her paws, head and back.

The breeder gave her away because she was injured, and the new owners said they couldn't pay for her care. So the veterinarian contacted Unleashed.

When they took her in, she was underweight and her body temperature was well below normal for dogs. Her burns were infected and oozing green puss.

Thanks to an emergency vet visit, Marshmallow is much better now, but Unleashed’s president said she still has a long recovery ahead of her.

"She’s gonna need several more vet visits to follow up," said Danielle Reno with Unleashed. "Donations, of course, would help with her vet care. Emergency vet visits are never cheap, but we never pass them up because she -- we want her to live. We want her to go, be in the best hands, be in the best care she can."

Unleashed said this time of year is tough for donations because people are paying their end-of-the-year bills and buying Christmas presents. They said every small donation makes a difference.

If you'd like to donate to Marshmallow's care, visit the rescue's website.