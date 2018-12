Ingredients:

Spread cream cheese in in a Pyrex

Top with brisket and barbecue sauce

Sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese on top of that

Directions:

Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes

When you take it out of the oven put the dill relish on top. (NOT sweet relish. It must be dill.)

Dip chips in and enjoy!