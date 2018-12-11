Overland Park police need help identifying suspect who tried running over man following theft

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man pictured above.

Police said he committed a theft and aggravated assault on Nov. 27, near 135th and Glenwood.

The suspect took several items without payment from a department store, according to police. Police said a loss prevention officer confronted the suspect outside the store, where the suspect threatened bodily harm and got into a vehicle.

The suspect then reversed his vehicle towards the loss prevention officer attempting to strike him. The suspect then left eastbound through a parking lot.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any informaiton on the incident to contact the department at 913-344-8729 or 816-474-TIPS.

If you know him, we need to speak to him. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/sxhn8tdxu3 — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) December 11, 2018