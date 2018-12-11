Trial underway for man charged in beating 82-year-old man and shooting Independence officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A man is in court Tuesday in a case that's linked to the shooting of an Independence police officer.

Joseph Wyatt is charged in a robbery from March of last year that left an 82-year-old severely beaten and Officer Tom Wagstaff critically hurt.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, using pretty strong language in her opening statements described it as a "pretty simple but very dramatic case of greed versus service and sacrifice."

Back in March 2017, a now 83-year-old Don Fowler testified he was sitting at his home computer, looking at stocks. Two young men, one later identified as Joseph Wyatt, came knocking on his door. They offered to clean his gutters, then mentioned a lost dog, and ended up leaving. Minutes later, Fowler said they came back, ultimately forcing their way into his home, shoving him into a glass sliding door and repeatedly beating him and threatening to "blow his head off."

They made repeated demands to access his safe, which held a gun collection and roughly $100,000 in gold. He refused to give them the code. They zip tied his hands and stole a stack of cash and a gun. Eventually when police started to arrive, the suspects demanded Fowler's car keys.

The two suspects got into Fowler's SUV and backed out through the garage. Fowler said he then heard gunshots. Police took him to the ground until they learned he was the victim and got him to the hospital.

During the chaos Officer Tom Wagstaff was shot.

Wyatt is now being tried on a long list of charges related to the robbery and assault on Officer Wagstaff.

Two detectives and a crime scene tech also testified Tuesday morning about the ordeal. Officer Wagstaff's wife has been in the front row, emotional at times listening to the testimony.

The trial is expected to last about a week.

Previous Coverage:

