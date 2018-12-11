Two Rivers Behavioral Health System to close in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –A Kansas City mental health facility will be closing its doors early next year.

Two Rivers Behavioral Health System notified employees Tuesday that they are closing on Feb. 9, 2019. The closure will result in the layoff of 129 employees at the facility located at 5121 Raytown Road.

In a statement, CEO Greg Shannon said thanked the staff.

“For over 30 years, Two Rivers has provided acute psychiatric services to patients in the Kansas City, Missouri area. Our main focus has always been on our patients and their success. We have served thousands of patients and their families, providing treatment and services for a wide range of psychiatric illnesses and addiction issues. We thank the physicians and staff for their expertise and dedication in providing high quality, compassionate treatment and care to the patients we have served,” he said.

The reason behind the closure is unclear, but in a memo sent to staff, Shannon said the move comes after, “completing a comprehensive, careful review and evaluation of multiple factors including the availability of services by other behavioral health providers.”

According to their website, Two Rivers Behavioral Health opened in 1986, treating children and adults in their 105 bed facility.