After Camp Fire burns boy’s police uniform, officers outfit him with a new one

ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- For many, Tuesday was just another weekday in December. But for 5-year-old Jack Stieb, it was one of greatest days of his young life.

FOX40 reports that Jack wants to be a cop when he grows up. So, at the Roseville police station, Jack took a smile-inducing tour. He even got to watch officers train with their weapons.

Officer Jack also received his own squad car.

Jack’s joy on Tuesday was undeniable but it came after a very sad year. His family moved to Paradise to be closer to his ailing aunt and grandmother, both of whom recently died. Then the Camp Fire hit, damaging his family's home.

His police uniform his mother, Diane Stieb, said he wore nearly every day was lost to the flames.

A short time later, Rocklin police got him a new law enforcement get-up.

Around the same time, April Marskell heard Jack’s story.

"He had just melted my heart," Marskell said. "He was such an innocent little boy."

Marskell’s two children then used their allowance money to buy Officer Jack his new ride.

"It’s really emotional ... I’m sorry. It’s nice to see him so happy," Diane Stieb said with tears in her eyes.