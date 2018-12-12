Federal charges filed for teen involved in robbery of zTrip driver and shooting her over 20 times

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old has been charged by federal prosecutors Wednesday for robbing a Kansas City zTrip driver who was shot more than 20 times.

Derron D. Nevels has been charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City for interference with commerce by threats or violence and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, the KCMO police department responded to the area of 9th and Benton Boulevard on a shooting, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. It was determined the victim sustained 20 gunshot wounds to her upper body. She remains in critical condition with substantial and serious bodily injuries.

Investigators contacted zTrip to determine the phone number used to order the ride. A search warrant allowed them to look at the phone’s call records that led them to a second number.

The second phone was believed to be used by the shooting suspect. Its call records were also obtained with a warrant.

Review of the in car video and front dash video of the victim’s car recorded the robbery. It shows the suspect wearing a dark colored hooded jacket getting into the rear passenger side. When they arrive at destination, a second suspect approaches form the rear driver’s side and opens the door. They can be heard asking “you got it?” The first suspect, then holds up a rifle to the victim’s head and demands she give him everything. The victim attempts to explain to the suspect he is being recorded, in which he replies, “I don’t care, give me everything.”

The victim attempted to grab the rifle. The first suspect then called on the second suspect to help in which they struck the victim in the face. The suspect then leaned back in his seat and opened fire on the victim within close range over 20 times. Both suspects then ran from the scene in a northbound direction.

Later a person is seen walking up to the victim and ask if she is okay and if she has called the police. That person, thought to be the shooter, is then seen taking a cellphone form the rear seat and leaving the scene.

Further investigation led officials to obtain a search warrant for Nevels’ Facebook account. A photo on the Facebook page showed Nevels holding an AR-style rifle in his right hand.

On Monday, members of the Kansas City Career Criminal Task Force located Nevels and two individuals get on a bus near Prospect and Swope Parkway. Officers arrested the three once they got off the bus.

Officers located a rifle on Nevels appearing to be the same firearm used in the robbery.

During questioning Nevels said the shooter was a woman and then said it was a man he only knew by nickname.

He admitted the rifle used in the incident was hit but was used by someone else.

Nevels previously pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery earlier this year and received a suspended sentence.

He is now facing a possible life sentence for the two federal charges. Nevels is being held without bond at this time.

Previous Coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video