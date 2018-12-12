Historic church could get leveled for high-rise homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A long-standing church on a corner of the Country Club Plaza might soon go from house of worship to home sweet home.

That is, if the plans submitted by Legacy Development are eventually approved.

The church that sits at the corner of 47th and Pennsylvania is Seventh Church of Christ Scientist. The cornerstone was laid in 1941.

Right now, there are no finalized plans, but Legacy is proposing to level the church and put in its place a 12-story high rise mixed-use building.

Kansas City told FOX4 Wednesday to seek comment from the developer since the city kicked back the current drawings, though the Planning and Development team didn’t go into more detail.

FOX4 will track the project’s progress and update the story moving forward.