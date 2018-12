KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near 80th Terrace and James A. Reed Road, officers found the victim dead in a vehicle.

Police haven’t released the victim’s identity nor any suspect description. If you know anything about this deadly shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.