Kansas City police looking for man who forced woman into car and drove away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are looking for two individuals involved in a possible kidnapping Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 75th and Troost, the man pictured above, force the woman pictured above into a Pontiac G6 Sedan and drove away.

The vehicle has a possible Missouri License plate of UL9-D4H.

Police are asking anyone that sees these two individuals or the car to call 911 immediately and the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136 or the TIPS Hotline if you can identify these individuals.