KCK police continuing to look for man missing since October

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police say they are continuing to look for Gregory Smith Jr. who has been missing for almost two months.

Smith suffers from medical conditions that could require attention, according to police.

Police said Smith was last seen leaving his home in the area of 3100 Minnesota Ave. on Oct. 24.

Smith was last seen wearing a black shirt, green key chain necklace, grey jogging pants and black/white shoes.

Police said he drives a silver, four-door, 2011 Hyundai Sonata bearing the Kansas tag 654LHH.

Anyone with information are asked to call detectives at 913-573-6053.

39.115531 -94.626787