KCPD looking to speak with individuals seen in surveillance video just before Plaza shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are looking to speak with the individuals seen in the photo above in relation to a shooting this past weekend on the Country Club Plaza that injured a female juvenile.

Police said they believe the people seen in the photo have information on the shooting that took place near 47th and Jefferson just before 6:30 Saturday night.

Police said the victim was riding in the back of a car that was driving northbound on Jefferson St just south of 47th St. when they heard gunfire. When the vehicle began being hit by gunfire, the driver quickly accelerated from the scene to get away. The vehicle came to a stop a few blocks away when they came into contact with responding police officers.

The police department said they believe the shooting was random and that the shooter and victim did not know each other.

Police said they still have no indication what motivated the shooting.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital Saturday night.

KCPD is asking anyone that was in the area around the time of the shooting, who may have information to call the TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS or the Assault Squad directly at 234-5227.

