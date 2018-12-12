Mahomes’ jersey worn in Rams game gets thousands at auction benefiting wildfire relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The jersey Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wore in the Monday Night Football classic against the Los Angeles Rams brought in thousands of dollars to help wildfire victims.

Someone paid more than $36,000 for it in an NFL auction, proceeds from the sale benefit California Wildfire Relief. There were 143 bids since the auction opened on November 20.

Mahomes threw for 478 yards and six touchdowns in that game, which the Chiefs lost 54-51.