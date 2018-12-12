Recipes: Goat cheese and cranberry truffles

Ingredients:
8 oz. goat cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup cranberries, chopped
1 tsp. finely chopped thyme
1 tsp. finely chopped rosemary
2 tsp. finely chopped chives
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper
1/2 cup pistachios, finely chopped
Directions:
1. Mix cheese, cranberries, herbs, salt
and pepper in a bowl.
2. Using your hands, roll mixture into 1"
balls.
3. Roll in pistachios and place on
parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
4. Chill 20 minutes before serving.
Recipe tips:
- Use unflavored goat cheese to avoid
unnecessary additives.
- Be sure to read the ingredients list
when choosing cranberries. Many
cranberry brands have sugar added to
them, an ingredient many of us do not
need more of.
- Experiment with different herbs and
spices for a change in flavor.