Report says Chiefs Eric Berry expected to play Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report Wednesday says that Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is expected to play Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium against the L.A. Chargers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Wednesday afternoon that “Kansas City safety Eric Berry, who last played for the Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season before rupturing his left Achilles, is expected to make his season debut Thursday night vs Chargers, per source.”

Eric Berry returned to the practice field for the first time late last month since early in training camp.

Berry had torn his Achilles’ tendon in last season’s opener, but was back on the practice field over the summer. He began training camp and looked as if he’d be ready for the season, but then was sidelined by a troublesome heel problem that seemingly nobody completely understood.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid kept calling Berry “day to day,” even as it stretched to week to week and month to month, and has maintained ever since August that he was slowly getting better.

Berry missed most of a season earlier in his career when he tore knee ligaments, and the injury to his Achilles tendon scuttled another season. Berry also missed the end of a season when he was diagnosed with cancer, only to be declared cancer-free by the following summer in time for training camp.

Berry has been around the team all season, juicing up the defense while helping a young secondary as a pseudo coach. He’s been in meeting rooms, traveled to road games and maintained a constant presence in the locker room, where his stuff is hung close to rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“It is killing him not to be out there,” Reid said, “but at the same time, you want to be smart with it. I know he would like to play in the game.”