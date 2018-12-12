Sharice Davids, preparing to take House office, reveals her priorities for first 100 days in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- As Democrats prepare to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives in January, one incoming delegate is preparing to begin her role.

Sharice Davids flipped the Kansas 3rd Congressional District from Republican red to Democratic blue, defeating incumbent Kevin Yoder at the polls in November. The congresswoman-elect spoke exclusively with FOX4 News on Tuesday, explaining that her goals for her first 100 days in office are clearly defined.

Davids, a Leavenworth High School graduate, says the thrill of winning has passed, and it's almost time to get to work. The congresswoman-elect is working with Yoder's staff to ensure a smooth transition in January. From the time Davids won the vote, she' talked about healthcare costs, and lowering the costs of receiving care and paying for medicine. In the meantime, she's been busy attending three weeks of orientation for freshman members of the House, where she's gotten to know other members of Congress.

"There were a couple of people on the Republican side that literally talked about 'come talk to me.' I want to talk to you about how we can address some of the prescription drug price issues and working on issues around Medicaid. Working on Medicare and being able to address drug prices," Davids said.

Davids also talked about the proposed border wall that President Donald Trump desires, and he's threatened a partial government shutdown if Congress doesn`t approve it. On Tuesday, during a White House meeting with Congressional Democratic leaders, President Trump said he's asking the House to approve $5 billion to help build the wall. Davids says she hopes the president will reconsider the proposal for the border wall, and threats of a shutdown, because a governmental work stoppage would be counterproductive in the long run.

"I don't think this is a good reason for the president to risk shutting down the government to fund the border wall. I think enough people demonstrated that's something they're not interested in seeing happen. The government shutting down isn't good for any of us," Davids told FOX 4 News.

Davids said she's encouraged by HR-1, the new anti-corruption proposal that will take up voting rights and campaign reform, a measure in which both sides of the aisle seem interested.

"As we've seen across the country actually playing out, there have been issues with people being able to cast their ballot or have their ballot counted. That's something that has what I would consider to be broad-reaching implications to get that going," Davids said.

Davids, 38, admits she has a lot to learn about the congressional process, and the workflow on Capitol Hill, but Davids believes her drive and open mind will carry her and her constituents from Wyandotte and Johnson counties.

"Be diligent about listening and be diligent about learning the process in the House. That will be the way I'm able to take the things I've learned while I'm listening to people and actually implement them in our legislation and policy," Davids said.

Davids recently issued her support for House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi. During a recent debate, which was televised on FOX4, Yoder pressed Davids to reveal her preference for that seat, but she declined to answer.