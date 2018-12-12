Stolen truck and trailer recovered following Cass County chase, suspect arrested

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Pleasant Hill man was arrested following a short police chase Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. Cass County deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck and trailer in the area of S. Airport Rd. and E. 235th St., north of Harrisonville. The driver fled from law enforcement and drove the vehicle off road in an attempt to get away from one of the deputy’s. The driver then ran on foot into a wooded pasture area between S. Airport Rd. and S. Valley Rd.

An officer and a K9 tracked down the suspect where he was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies recovered the truck and trailer at the scene. The truck had been reported stolen in November from the Pleasant Hill area and the trailer was reported stolen Tuesday from south of Harrisonville.

The suspect, Jacob A. Mitchell, 30, was arrested for numerous active warrants. He is wanted on 10 different failure to appear warrants for drug and traffic offenses in Pleasant Hill, failure to appear obstruct police in Harrisonville, and failure to appear to driving while revoked in Cass County.

Mitchell is being held on a $2,200 cash bond in the Cass County Jail. Charges related to Wednesday’s incident are still pending.