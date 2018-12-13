Edgemoor unveils new KCI Airport terminal model

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Developers unveiled a model Thursday of what the new terminal at KCI Airport will look like.

Convenience is being incorporated into the new design.

The aviation committee asked questions about design features being used into the new terminal, as the developer, Edgemoor, says it expects to begin construction next year.

The terminal includes two levels, one for arrivals and the other for departures, as is common at many other major airports around the nation.

But convenience remains a primary focus. The architect tells FOX 4 it will only be 120-feet from drop off at the curb to the security checkpoint.

In addition, a parking garage across the roadway, which many travelers like at the current KCI, will also be a part of the new terminal.

"It’s an extremely complicated building," said Jordan Pierce, architect of the terminal. "Most complicated building type there is in the world. Coming up with a solution that maintains that convenience has been difficult, but it's something we’ve embraced as a challenge."

The security checkpoint will include what's called "high throughput" security devices so four passengers can be screened at one time. Automatic tray return also promises to speed up the process.

Still to be resolved is a dispute among the airlines to pay for a baggage handling system at the new terminal.

The city's aviation department says it's meeting with the airlines again Monday, but may have to impose a compromise solution that it hopes will be accepted by all the carriers currently serving Kansas City.