Here’s how to make your very own ‘Chiefs Wreath’

What you need:

12" wire floral ring

2 rolls of burlap ribbon

Glue gun & glue stick

Floral wire

Chiefs sign / football / KC Spirit Novelty

What you need to do:

Step 1

The floral ring has 4 wires and 3 spaces.

Starting on the outside, run the burlap up between the 1st and 2nd wires and put a thin line of hot glue along the edge of ribbon and fold over the outer ring gluing ribbon to itself.

*BE CAREFUL Hot Glue oozes through burlap easily.

Step 2

Loop the burlap up through the 1st, 2nd and 3rd spaces. Loops should be between 2 and 3 inches. Once you have burlap loops in all 3 spaces, push the loops down tightly against the cross bar

Step 3

Twist the burlap ribbon on the back side of the ring and start back in the first space and loop the burlap in the 3 spaces.

Step 4

Repeat these steps all the way around the floral ring. You will use between 1.5 and 2 rolls of burlap ribbon.

Step 5

Use hot glue to secure the last loop.

Step 6

Arrange and fluff loops to cover all of the wire wreath form.

Step 7

Attach your favorite CHIEFS sign with floral wire and/or hot glue

A few pointers:

First keep the burlap pressed tightly together. The bigger the loops the bigger the wreath, and the smaller the loops the smaller the wreath. You can also add ribbons or ornaments with floral wire I'm between loops. You can also use TWO colors of burlap ribbon at the same time by simply laying one color on top of the other.