× Joe’s Weather Blog: Not much moisture from this…sets up a nice weekend (THU-12/13)

Good morning…clouds have definitely thickened up in the area this morning…and temperatures which were on the rise last night have leveled off in the mid 40s. There is actually some better news today…temperatures will sort of hold their own into the evening…the mist and drizzle will still be out there but won’t amount to a lot and the winds will not get going until this evening…so overall it could be a lot worse.

The weekend…really from tomorrow afternoon onwards looks very nice as milder weather will return to the region…Saturday should be fantastic.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with periods of mist possible along with some light rain showers (especially on the MO side). Rain amounts will be minor for KC…under a 1/10″ or so…if even. Temperatures will maintain in the 40-45° range for most of the day before trailing off this evening as the north winds increase to 10-25 MPH tonight.

Tonight: There may be some additional mist/drizzle during the game. The amounts won’t add up to much but it will still be anuisance. Temperatures will drop off into the 30s and with the breeze it will feel colder

Friday: Clouds through lunch then some clearing with highs in the mid 40s…possibly higher if we get faster clearing

The weekend: Nice on Saturday with highs into the 50s and Sunday should be OK too!

Discussion:

This will be a short blog today…

Let’s start with radar…

We’ll see how things fill in…or don’t. The short range models still have at least some rain in the region at times today and this evening.

For timing…18Z is Noon..0Z is 6PM…06Z is 12AM and 12Z is 6AM

Our storm is digging through TX today…you can see it as we head up to about 18,000 feet or so…

It will pass so far south of KC that it’s rain making potential is just going to have a hard time coming together for us locally. Yes to some, at times today, but no to much in terms of amounts.

The issue on Friday is how long the clouds linger…

The 9AM surface map this morning shows the region sort of in no mans land right now…the stronger winds are towards the central and western part of KS while not a lot is happening here.

Temperatures (in red) to the north of KC are in the 30s and that cooler air will gradually seep southwards later today and especially tonight.

Note though the strong gusts through western KS, OK and TX…there are some near 40 MPH gusts out there this morning.

As mentioned this storm is so far disconnected from any cold air up towards Canada…that we’re going to warm right back up again as soon as the sun comes out…and next week overall looks to be mild to very mild and I’m wondering if a run towards 60° one day next week is possible.

We may see a stronger cold front come into the area next weekend.

Also a reminder that the 6th annual silly ritual of the Lighting of the Joe will be this coming Sunday at around 8:45 am on FOX 4 KC.

Our feature photo is from Austin Hamilton up in Chariton, IA

I’ll be taking a day or two off from the blog…

Joe