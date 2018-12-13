Kansas City man charged in robbery and sodomy scheme; brother faces similar charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a home break-in that ended with a man beaten and a woman sodomized.

Antoine Anderson, 30, faces charges of sodomy, robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, burglary and resisting a lawful stop. His brother, Antonio Anderson, 29, faces similar charges in the incident.

According to court documents, on Nov. 23, the brothers broke into the home of a woman who they’d purchased a car from a day earlier. A male and a female victim in the home told investigators that the suspects had assault rifles and held them at gunpoint.

The female victim said Antoine Anderson hit her in the face with his gun and made her hand over her jewelry, court documents say. He then allegedly ordered her to get undressed. The suspect then grabbed the victim’s nude body and threatened to rape her, but he said she was lucky that he didn’t have time.

Antonio Anderson allegedly woke the male victim up by striking him in the face. The man was allegedly held at gunpoint while both suspects stole the woman’s purse and the DVR for her surveillance system.

Antonio Anderson was arrested on Nov. 28 and charged shortly thereafter.

Both victims were able to identify Antoine Anderson through a photo lineup and an order was issued for police pick him up.

On Wednesday, KCPD officers saw Antoine Anderson get into the passenger side of a vehicle. When they tried to stop the car near 71 Highway and Gregory Boulevard, the vehicle fled. The vehicle eventually hit the curb and stopped at 71st and Virginia, where Anderson fled on foot before being captured.

When being questioned by police, Antoine Anderson allegedly admitted to forcing the female driver of the vehicle to keep driving by pushing his hand on the gas pedal. He denied any involvement in the robbery.

Prosecutors have asked for a cash bond of $150, 000.