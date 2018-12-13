KCK police report deadly crash involving teenagers, Unified Government dump truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Investigators are at the scene of a deadly crash on Thursday morning where Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Terry Zeigler says a vehicle with teenagers inside struck a parked Unified Government dump truck.

The crash happened in the area of S. 40th and Wyandotte. FOX4's Kera Mashek is at the scene:

Three minor injury patients transported to hospital. One critical patient who was ejected died. All four victims are juveniles. ^Kera Mashek pic.twitter.com/azVQgW1nwW — FOX4 News (@fox4kc) December 13, 2018

