KCK teen dies, three others injured in crash after hitting city dump truck, guardrail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A teenager has died and three other teens were injured after a serious crash in KCK.

It happened near S. 40th and Wyandotte streets around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Two of the teens involved attend Wyandotte High School; the other two go to JC Harmon High School.

It was a heart-stopping scene. An SUV flipped onto its side after skidding down South 40th Street in KCK.

"It was sliding because they had sparks flying from it. I said, 'What in the world is going on?'" neighbor Tanya Mabion said.

The SUV careened out of control, smashing into a city dump truck, then bouncing off a guardrail before stopping in the middle of the street.

Two of the four teenagers, a boy and girl, inside the vehicle were ejected. The teen boy, who's name has not been released by police yet, died at the hospital after being pulled from a ditch beyond the guardrail. The other three teens were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"It really upset me real bad because I hate to see anybody get killed in a wreck like that. It was sad," Mabion said.

While heartbreaking, Mabion said she saw it coming. Living in her home 40 years, she's seen way too many cars speeding up and down 40th Street.

"You don't have to fly. You'll get to where you're going to go -- if you get there. I tell you. It's just really too bad," she said.

Police are still investigating the crash, but said its likely those in the SUV weren't buckled up.

"You've got to slow down, got to slow down -- slow down. We're going to investigate this and see if there's any more to the story, whether they were just driving fast or if something else was going on at the time," said Officer Thomas Tomasic, with the KCK Police Department.

Students at Harmon High School describe the student who died as a "cool and funny kid" who was well liked. Now they're left to process the loss of a classmate and friend.

"It sucks. People die every day. But it's a lot harder when it's people that you know," student Jesus Abarca said.

"I pray for him and pray for his parents and stuff because it's hard to lose your kid," Angelina Mendoza said.

There was no one inside the city dump truck when the teens crashed into it. City workers nearby heard the crash and called 911.

Grief counselors were on hand at Harmon High on Thursday and will continue to support students as they cope with their loss.

Family members are also hosting a candlelight vigil Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Emerson Park.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video