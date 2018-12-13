FOX4 Forecast: Soggy Red Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got the clouds in place this morning with pockets of drizzle/light rain showers moving in. Temperatures start pretty mild and then tumble into the 30s later today. When you factor in the winds, it will feel more like the 20s! We've got big improvements heading into the weekend as this system departs. Details in the update here!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page