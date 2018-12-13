Merry in the Mornings: Karli Ritter’s Chiefs Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:

1 1/3 c butter, softened

1 1/2 c sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

2 egg

2 tbsp milk

2 tsp vanilla

4 c flour

Directions:

Mix butter until fluffy. Add sugar, baking powder & salt. Mix until combined. Mix in egg, milk & vanilla. Add flour until all ingredients are combined. Divide dough in half & chill for 30 minutes. On floured surface roll dough to desired thickness. Cut out cookies then bake at 375° for seven to nine minutes. Cool on wire rack. After cool frost & decorate. Makes three dozen.

