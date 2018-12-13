Merry in the Mornings: Karli Ritter’s Chiefs Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:
1 1/3 c butter, softened
1 1/2 c sugar
2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
2 egg
2 tbsp milk
2 tsp vanilla
4 c flour
Directions:
Mix butter until fluffy. Add sugar, baking powder & salt. Mix until combined. Mix in egg, milk & vanilla. Add flour until all ingredients are combined. Divide dough in half & chill for 30 minutes. On floured surface roll dough to desired thickness. Cut out cookies then bake at 375° for seven to nine minutes. Cool on wire rack. After cool frost & decorate. Makes three dozen.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.