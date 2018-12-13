Metro church members create gingerbread replica of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTON, Mo. -- There's a gingerbread house in the metro you have to see to believe. It's a replica of St. Peter's Basilica and Square in Vatican City, and it's truly a work of edible art.

Three members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Weston, Missouri, spent two months piecing it together. It weighs about 200 pounds and is completely edible with the exception of the lights.

The woman behind it said it was a labor of love.

After we finished it and people came to see it, we kind of said, 'Wow, we've really touched some people with this.' So we said we wanted a greater good for it," Lori Matthews said.

You can see it for yourself daily at Holy Trinity in Weston thru Christmas. Hours vary. Any donations they receive will go toward helping those in need.