One person hospitalized, two dogs killed overnight in Lee’s Summit fire

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A person asleep inside a Lee’s Summit duplex awoke to smoke filling a living room at about 3 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters say that person was able to push out a window and police helped them to safety in the 500 block of NE Fernwood Circle.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department reports that single person was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay. Firefighters did find two dogs who died in the fire, which took about 30 minutes to extinguish.

Initial reports are that the fire started near a couch in the living room, but the cause is still under investigation.