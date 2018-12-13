Rapid growth leads Lee’s Summit School District to consider new boundaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Boundaries for the Lee's Summit School District could change next year, it all depends on how the school board votes Thursday.

The rapid growth of the district has forced the board to consider boundary changes. It's projected to grow by more than 1,600 students over the next several years. After months of community input including surveys, community meetings and online feedback, the board is set to vote.

The comprehensive facility master plan team worked on three options: a green option, brown option and orange option, so that school boundaries meet the needs both for instructional purposes for all the pre-K-12 students as well as ensuring their facility needs are met.

One option would allow current 11th grade students to stay in their current high schools with the district providing transportation. All the other grade levels who would move to new schools, if approved to remain in their current schools, parents would have to provide transportation.