Avocado Mash

Ingredients:

1 each avocado

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Seed the avocado and mash in a mixing bowl. Add all remaining ingredients

Avocado Toast

Directions:

Toast multigrain bread.

Smear avocado mash over the toasted bread.

Cut toast into pieces desired.

Place the mozzarella cheese, tomatoes on each section of the toast.

Sprinkle each piece with basil and salt and pepper.

Drizzle olive oil over the finished toast.