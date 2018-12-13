Recipes: Hereford House signature prime rib roast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

- Prime Rib Roast

- Seasoning

- Au Jus

Recipe:

1) Have roast come to room temperature to ensure even-cooking.

2) Preheat your oven to 450 degrees.

3) Use a paper towel to pat the roast dry.

4) Rub prime rib roast with desired seasoning, covering all exposed meat.

6) Place the prime rib roast in a heavy metal roasting pan, bone-side down.

8) Once oven is pre-heated to 450 degrees, place pan in oven for 15 minutes.

9) After 15 minutes, reduce oven temperature to 275 degrees.

10) Remove from oven and let sit for 20-30 minutes.

11) Pour a little au jus in the bottom of the pan.

12) Cover with aluminum foil and wrap tightly so no steam escapes.

13) Place back in oven for the balance of cooking time, cooking 2-4 minutes per pound until desired level of doneness is reached. (check internal meat temperature with cooking thermometer)

10) Once desired level of doneness is reached, remove from oven, slice & enjoy!