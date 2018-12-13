Recipes: Hereford House signature prime rib roast

Ingredients:
- Prime Rib Roast
- Seasoning
- Au Jus
Recipe:
1) Have roast come to room temperature to ensure even-cooking.
2) Preheat your oven to 450 degrees.
3) Use a paper towel to pat the roast dry.
4) Rub prime rib roast with desired seasoning, covering all exposed meat.
6) Place the prime rib roast in a heavy metal roasting pan, bone-side down.
8) Once oven is pre-heated to 450 degrees, place pan in oven for 15 minutes.
9) After 15 minutes, reduce oven temperature to 275 degrees.
10) Remove from oven and let sit for 20-30 minutes.
11) Pour a little au jus in the bottom of the pan.
12) Cover with aluminum foil and wrap tightly so no steam escapes.
13) Place back in oven for the balance of cooking time, cooking 2-4 minutes per pound until desired level of doneness is reached. (check internal meat temperature with cooking thermometer)
10) Once desired level of doneness is reached, remove from oven, slice & enjoy!
Temperature Guide:
- Rare meats measure in at 120° to 125° with a bright red center that grows slightly pinkish towards the exterior.
- Medium rare meats measure between 130° to 135° and are characterized by their extremely pink center portion that grows brown towards the exterior.
- Medium meats reach a temperature of about 140° to 145° have a light pink center, brown outer portions.
- Medium well is achieved at 150° to 155°.
- Well done is reached at about 160°